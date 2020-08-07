UK’s Sunak: We are looking to step up cooperation with France

The UK Finance Minister/ Chancellor Rishi Sunak, in a statement on Friday, commenting on the migrants' situation, ahead of next week's meeting in France, among other issues.

Migrants coming to the UK: people are right to be frustrated about this.

We have been working with the French government to improve the situation.

We are looking to step up cooperation.

Immigration minister will be in France next week.

On a quarantine in France: “it is a tricky situation; this is always a risk of disruption to travel.

People should follow the guidance and make a decision they think is best.

On the tourism industry we have put a lot of support in place.

On furlough: it is one of the most difficult decisions.

Most realise it is not sustainable in the long run.

We still have support in place.

Not fair to extend furlough indefinitely.

We should be helping people prepare for new opportunities.

This is hardship ahead for many people.

On costs of support: We will borrow a significant amount

On costs of support without question the virus has taken a toll on economy.

On costs of support our economy will be a bit smaller than it would otherwise have been.

On costs of support over medium term we need to put finances on sustainable footing.

On costs of support that will require difficult decisions.

On costs of support we will set out a plan at the appropriate time.

On Brexit: we remain confident of a deal.

We have made lots of good Brexit progress.

A deal is possible.

Regardless, we will have certainty on Brexit.