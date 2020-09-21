UK’s Shapps on coronavirus: We are at a very critical moment

The UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps warned about the rising odds of a nationwide lockdown, as the coronavirus situation in the country is at a critical point.

Key quotes

“We are at a very critical moment.”

“We are just a few weeks behind Europe.”

“We will hear from PM Johnson on the next steps this week.”

“Unless people follow rules, we will end up back where we don't want to be in.”

“We must keep schools open.”

GBP/USD back below 1.2950

GBP/USD pares back gains to trade below 1.2950 amid growing worries over a likely nationwide lockdown, as coronavirus cases spike in the UK.