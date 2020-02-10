UK’s Raab: Confident of trade deal with the US in wave one

During a visit to Singapore, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday, he is confident of trade deal with the US in wave one.

Key Quotes:

Singapore trade deal will be one of first wave of free trade deals.

Takes US concerns on Huawei very seriously, still sees US trade deal in first wave.

There has been market failure in terms of high trust vendors being able to provide telecoms infrastructure, and while Huawei is one of the high risk vendors we are very confident that we have the right regime to manage it.

Separately, Reuters reports unnamed sources, citing that French Finance Ministry and Bank of France officials have told financial sector representatives that moving euro clearing away from London is now a "priority".