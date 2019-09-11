UK’s Leadsom: We are looking at creative ways to ensure no Irish backstop

The UK Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom was out on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, with the key headlines found below.

We are looking at creative ways to ensure no Irish backstop. We are looking at getting a good deal that works for the UK that is different to existing one.

The Cable keeps its bid tone intact near 1.2365 region, as the bulls gather pace to take-out six-week tops of 1.2384 amid a data-dry UK calendar and Brexit headlines.