The leader of House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, recently announced her resignation via Twitter.

"It is with great regret and a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from the Government," Leadsom said and shared her official letter addressed to Prime Minister Theresa May.

"I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the referendum result," Leadsom wrote in the letter. "I considered carefully the timing of this decision, but I cannot fulfil my duty as Leader of the House tomorrow, to announce a Bill with new elements that I fundamentally oppose."