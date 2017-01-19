UK’s Hammond: There will be more clarity on Brexit after French election

UK’s Hammond: There will be more clarity on Brexit after French electionBy Dhwani Mehta
The UK Finance Minister Hammond was on the wires last hour, speaking on 2017 Budget and Brexit plans on Bloomberg TV.
Key Headlines:
Not expecting radical change in outlook since autumn statement
2017 budget is ‘steady as she goes’,
There is no need to access headroom
Details of Brexit to take longer
Goods & financial services must be included in trade deal
We’ll have a clearer idea of Brexit in 6-months
Businesses speaking on Brexit are saying to ‘get on with it’
There will be more clarity on Brexit after French election