UK’s Gove: If any change in PM Johnson’s condition then there will be a statement

Adding to the previous comments, UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said that if there is any change in PM Boris Johnson's condition then there will be a statement released.

Further quotes

UK PM Johnson is not on a ventilator. UK PM Johnson has had some oxygen support. UK PM Johnson is physically full of life and fit. UK PM Johnson is a man of great zest with an appetite for life. Any decision on lifting lockdown will not be delayed by PM's hospitalisation.

GBP/USD reaction

Amid broad-based US dollar weakness and comforting remarks from the Cabinet Minister Gove on PM Johnson’s health condition, GBP/USD is extending its bounce from weekly lows to now trade at 1.2316, up 0.71% on the day.