UK’s Gove: PM Johnson’s team are all working together

UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is in intensive care.

PM Johnson’s team are all working together, he added.

Gove said: “we all hope British PM Johnson will be restored to health as soon as possible.”

Earlier today, Reuters reported that there is said to be no change to PM Johnson’s health condition after Sky News cited a medical expert, saying that PM is ‘extremely sick’ and may need a ventilator.