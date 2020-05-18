UK’s Dowden: Discussions are ongoing with France about quarantine exceptions for those arriving in country

The discussions are ongoing with the French about quarantine exceptions for those arriving in the UK, the Kingdom’s Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday.

This comes after French Interior Minister criticized the lack of European coordination on borders, especially in light of a denial from the UK Prime Minister Spokesperson that there was a French exemption.

The UK policy now stands as, “people travelling to the UK from France will now be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

On May 10, a joint statement between the UK and France was published, citing that “no quarantine measures would apply to travellers coming from France at this stage”.

Market reaction

GBP/USD has stalled its bounce and now battles 1.2100, having hit fresh seven-week lows of 1.2076 on Bank of England (BOE) Chief Economist Andy Haldane’s negative rates remarks.