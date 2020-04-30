UK’s Buckland: Won't hear specific detail over lockdown easing later today

UK Justice Minister Robert Buckland said on Thursday, “you won't hear specific detail over lockdown easing later today.”
Further comments
People will expect us to be cautious.
Even if test target is not met, we are well on way to ramping up.
We are straining every sinew to increase testing.
Combination of approaches of home, mobile testing will get us where we need to be, more needs to be done.
GBP/USD off the highs
The pound ran through fresh offers on the above comments, with GBP/USD paring back gains to now trade at 1.2470. The major extended its Asian bounce and hit a daily high at 1.2483 in the last hour.
