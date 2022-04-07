Ukraine Finance Minister: Has asked IMF and World Bank to stop lending to Russia, hopes Russia defaults

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Thursday that Ukraine has asked the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to stop lending to Russia and that he hoped they default, reported Reuters. We are working on an international front to solve the fall in the Ukrainian government's budget revenue and that Ukraine is in talks for international financing of around EUR 7B, of which EUR 3B has already been delivered.
