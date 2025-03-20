UK Unemployment Rate steadies at 4.4% in the quarter to January as expected

- The UK Unemployment Rate stays at 4.4% in three months to January.
- The Claimant Count Change for Britain came in at 44.2K in January.
- GBP/USD remains below 1.3000 after mixed UK employment data.
The United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment Rate stayed unchanged at 4.4% in the three months to January, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Thursday. The market consensus was for a 4.4% reading in the reported period.
Additional details of the report showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits increased by 44.2K in February, compared with a gain of 2.8K in January, missing the expected 7.9K figure.
The Employment Change data for January came in at 144K versus December’s 107K.
Meanwhile, Average Earnings, excluding Bonus, in the UK rose 5.9% three months year-over-year (3M YoY) in January versus a 5.9% growth booked previously. Markets expected a 5.9% print.
Another measure of wage inflation, Average Earnings, including Bonus, advanced 5.8% in the same period after accelerating by a revised 6.1% in the quarter through December. The data surpassed the market forecast of 5.9%.
GBP/USD reaction to the UK employment report
GBP/USD holds lower ground on the release of the UK employment data. The pair is trading 0.02% lower on the day at 1.2985, as of writing.
(This story was corrected on March 20 at 07:09 GMT to say that "Additional details of the report showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits increased by 44.2K in February, compared with a gain of 2.8K in January," not 22K)
British Pound PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|-0.16%
|0.04%
|-0.18%
|-0.06%
|-0.81%
|-0.62%
|EUR
|0.02%
|-0.14%
|0.06%
|-0.17%
|-0.04%
|-0.77%
|-0.60%
|GBP
|0.16%
|0.14%
|0.19%
|-0.03%
|0.11%
|-0.63%
|-0.45%
|JPY
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.19%
|-0.26%
|-0.11%
|-0.86%
|-0.65%
|CAD
|0.18%
|0.17%
|0.03%
|0.26%
|0.14%
|-0.61%
|-0.43%
|AUD
|0.06%
|0.04%
|-0.11%
|0.11%
|-0.14%
|-0.73%
|-0.50%
|NZD
|0.81%
|0.77%
|0.63%
|0.86%
|0.61%
|0.73%
|0.22%
|CHF
|0.62%
|0.60%
|0.45%
|0.65%
|0.43%
|0.50%
|-0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3000 after UK jobs data, eyes on BoE
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3000 in the European morning following the UK jobs data, which showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.4% in the three months to January. Investors await the Bank of England's monetary policy announcements.
EUR/USD remains subdued around 1.0900, Lagarde speech awaited
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0900 in early Europe on Thursday. However, the pair continues to draw support from a subdued US Dollar, undermined by declining US Treasury bomd yields after the Fed reaffirmed its outlook for two rate cuts later this year. ECB Lagarde's speech awaited.
Gold price consolidates its recent strong gains to record high amid risk-on mood
Gold price hits fresh record high as a combination of factors continues to boost safe-haven demand. Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD bulls on the defensive and further underpin the XAU/USD. Slightly overbought conditions and a positive risk tone act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Ethereum moves above $2,000 as developers plan to discontinue Holesky testnet in September
Ethereum traded above $2,020 on Wednesday following an announcement from the Ethereum Foundation that it will discontinue the Holesky testnet on September 30.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.