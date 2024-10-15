UK Unemployment Rate drops to 4.0% in quarter to August vs. 4.1% expected

- The UK Unemployment Rate eases to 4.0% in three months to August.
- The Claimant Count Change for Britain stood at 27.9K in September.
- GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3050 after mixed UK employment data.
The United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment Rate eased to 4.0% in the three months to August, following July’s 4.1% reading, the data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday. The market forecast was 4.1% in the reported period.
Additional details of the report showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits increased by 27.9K in September, compared with a gain of 23.7K in August, missing the expected 20.2K print.
The Employment Change data for August arrived at 373K, compared to 265k reported in July.
Meanwhile, Average Earnings excluding Bonus in the UK rose 4.9% 3M YoY in August versus a 5.1% growth seen in July. The reading aligned with the expectations of a 4.9% acceleration.
Another measure of wage inflation, Average Earnings including Bonus also increased by 3.8% in the same period after a 4.0% growth seen in the quarter through July. The market expectation was for +3.8%.
GBP/USD reaction to the UK employment report
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.3050 in reaction to the mixed UK employment data. The pair is trading 0.14% lower on the day at 1.3040, as of writing.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.19%
|0.14%
|-0.13%
|0.10%
|0.25%
|0.30%
|-0.04%
|EUR
|-0.19%
|-0.05%
|-0.34%
|-0.11%
|0.07%
|0.10%
|-0.23%
|GBP
|-0.14%
|0.05%
|-0.27%
|-0.04%
|0.12%
|0.15%
|-0.11%
|JPY
|0.13%
|0.34%
|0.27%
|0.24%
|0.38%
|0.43%
|0.14%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|0.11%
|0.04%
|-0.24%
|0.14%
|0.21%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-0.07%
|-0.12%
|-0.38%
|-0.14%
|0.05%
|-0.23%
|NZD
|-0.30%
|-0.10%
|-0.15%
|-0.43%
|-0.21%
|-0.05%
|-0.28%
|CHF
|0.04%
|0.23%
|0.11%
|-0.14%
|0.07%
|0.23%
|0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3050 after UK data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.3050 early Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4% in the three months to August, with Employment Change rising 373K, but failed to support Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 amid resurgent USD demand
EUR/USD drifts lower below 1.0900 in European trading on Tuesday. Resurgent US Dollar demand and a cautious risk tone weigh on the main currency pair. Traders now look to Germany's ZEW survey and Eurozone Industrial Production data ahead of Fedspeak.
Gold price remains depressed amid smaller Fed rate cut bets; lacks follow-through selling
Gold price ticks lower for the second straight day amid smaller Fed rate cut bets and a bullish USD. Signs of a slowdown in China – the biggest bullion consumer – further undermine the XAU/USD.
Bitcoin targets $70,000 as bullish momentum builds
Bitcoin is retesting its key resistance level, and a solid close above this threshold could fuel its ongoing rally. Meanwhile, Ethereum has successfully breached its resistance, signaling potential upward momentum, while Ripple approaches its crucial resistance barrier.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.