UK Unemployment Rate drops to 3.8% in quarter to December vs. 4.0% expected

- The UK Unemployment Rate declined to 3.8% in the quarter to December.
- The Claimant Count Change for Britain arrived at 14.1K in December.
- GBP/USD rises toward 1.2650 after encouraging UK jobs data.
The United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.8% in three months to December, compared to 4.2% in November, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Tuesday. The market forecast was for a 4.0% print in the reported period.
Additional details of the report showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 14.1K in January when compared to a gain of 5.5K in December.
The British Employment Change data for December stood at 72K, as against a 73K increase in November.
Average Earnings excluding Bonus in the UK rose 6.2% 3M YoY in December versus November’s 6.7% increase, beating the market expectations of a 6.0% growth.
Another measure of wage inflation, Average Earnings including Bonus increased 5.8% in the reported period, compared with a 6.7% increase in November and the expected 5.6% raise.
GBP/USD reaction to the UK employment report
GBP/USD catches a small bid after the encouraging UK employment data. The pair is trading 0.10% higher on the day at 1.2640, as of writing.
(This story was corrected on February 13 at 07:08 GMT to say, "The United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.8% in three months to December," not 4.0%)
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.03%
|-0.12%
|-0.04%
|0.13%
|0.10%
|0.29%
|0.01%
|EUR
|0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.01%
|0.15%
|0.12%
|0.30%
|0.04%
|GBP
|0.12%
|0.08%
|0.06%
|0.23%
|0.20%
|0.40%
|0.10%
|CAD
|0.03%
|0.01%
|-0.09%
|0.14%
|0.13%
|0.32%
|0.05%
|AUD
|-0.14%
|-0.16%
|-0.23%
|-0.17%
|-0.03%
|0.17%
|-0.09%
|JPY
|-0.11%
|-0.13%
|-0.21%
|-0.13%
|0.01%
|0.18%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|-0.29%
|-0.33%
|-0.40%
|-0.35%
|-0.17%
|-0.21%
|-0.30%
|CHF
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|0.09%
|0.09%
|0.29%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.2600 after UK labour market data
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2650 in the European morning on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 3.8% in December, while the annual wage inflation softened to 6.2% from 6.7%.
EUR/USD: The crucial upside barrier is located at the 1.0800-1.0805 region, US CPI data looms
EUR/USD edges lower to 1.0766 on renewed US Dollar demand during the early European session on Tuesday. Markets turn to a cautious mood ahead of the US key data. The US Consumer Price Index is due later on Tuesday.
Gold looks to retest $2,010 support ahead of US CPI inflation
Gold is keeping its losing momentum intact early Tuesday, falling for the fifth day in a row. XAU/USD price is meandering near five-day lows of $2,012, undermined by a sustained US Dollar demand, as the US Treasury bond yields see a modest uptick.
XRP price climbs higher as crypto expert predicts settlement in SEC v. Ripple lawsuit
XRP price climbed nearly 5% in the past week and hit a high of $0.5380 this week. The altcoin is currently in an uptrend. Two catalysts are likely driving gains in XRP. The first positive development is Ripple’s request to extend the remedies-related discovery deadline by a week.
US CPI Data Preview: Inflation is set to fall in January, but by how much?
The high-impact US Consumer Price Index inflation data for January will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday at 13:30 GMT. Inflation data could alter the market’s pricing of the Federal Reserve policy pivot, fuelling extreme volatility around the US Dollar.