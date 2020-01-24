UK to strike first post-Brexit trade deal with Japan, dubbed as EU++ - The Sun

Not depressed by the Eurozone’s hardstand, the UK is moving forward towards its first post-Brexit trade deal with Japan, as per The Sun. The news relied on the insider sources to No10 while terming the likely deal as EU++.
Key quotes
“Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s aides have told No10 he wants a deal as soon as possible, with an insider saying it will break new ground on the digital and financial services sectors.”
“The Cabinet’s high powered EU Exit Strategy (XS) Committee met in No10 to thrash out key details of Britain’s trade negotiations plan for 2020, including ‘most favored nation’ tariffs.”
“It will really help to show Brussels as well as the rest of the world we’re ready to go.”
“Chaired by the PM, the committee of the Cabinet’s most senior ministers also agreed to prioritize four countries in total for early trade deals – known as Tier One - as well as the EU.”
“They are Japan, the US, Australia and New Zealand, and negotiations on all are expected to begin by the Spring.”
“Other countries where deals are expected to take longer have been bracketed as Tier Two, and include Canada.”
“The XS committee meets again next Thursday to thrash out tricky details of the negotiations, such as how flexible the UK is prepared to be on agricultural products.”
FX implications
The news should actually help the USD/JPY and GBP/USD with its likely positive impact on the market’s risk-tone as well as for the UK. While the USD/JPY is matching the expectations by taking the bids to 109.60, the GBP/USD pair seems to have been negatively affected by the US dollar strength as declining to 1.3120 by the press time of early Friday in Asia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery gains to 0.6850 despite China’s coronavirus harming risk-tone
AUD/USD stays on the front-foot while taking rounds to 0.6845 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. The pair recently reacted to the preliminary readings of the Commonwealth Bank (CBA) PMI details for January.
NZD/USD nears the weekly high of 0.6625 after New Zealand’s upbeat CPI
NZD/USD pops near the weekly high of 0.6625, before stepping back to 0.6620, after New Zealand’s fourth quarter (Q4) CPI data pleased kiwi buyers during the early Friday. Trade headlines, preliminary Markit PMIs will be in focus.
FX Fear Trade Gains Traction
Currencies sold off sharply today as the coronavirus virus spreads to new countries. China may be aggressively trying to contain the virus but the respite should be brief as more cases will be reported before it all peaks.
Gold: Steady above $1,560 amid fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak
Gold stays modestly changed from Thursday’s close while taking rounds to $1,562.5 during Friday’s Asian session. The bullion recently benefited from the market’s risk-off sentiment amid fears emanating from China and trade headlines.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.31 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, off the highs. Coronavirus headlines are sending traders to the safety of the US dollar. Speculation about the next BOE move is rife.