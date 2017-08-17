UK to make sufficient progress in Brexit talks with EU by October to move to next phase

UK to make sufficient progress in Brexit talks with EU by October to move to next phaseBy Dhwani Mehta
The UK’s Brexit ministry is out with a statement, responding to yesterday’s headlines, via Sky news, citing that the next phase of Brexit talks between UK and EU will likely be delayed to December.
The Brexit department noted: Britain is confident that it will make sufficient progress in Brexit talks with the EU by October to move to next phase.
