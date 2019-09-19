UK Supreme Court to publish decision on parliament prorogation next week

Lady Hale, President of the United Kingdom Supreme Court, today said that the Supreme Court hopes to be able to publish the decision on parliament prorogation next week, per Reuters.

This announcement had little to no impact on the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.11% on the day at 1.2485 and the EUR/GBP was trading at 0.8855, adding 0.15%.

On other Brexit-related headlines, a spokeswoman for the European Commission today said that they have received the written proposals from the UK on alternatives to the Irish backstop.