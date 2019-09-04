The UK Services sector activity slowed further its pace of expansion in August, the latest survey report from Markit Economics showed this Wednesday.
The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Index fell to 50.6 in August vs. 51.4 booked in the previous month while missing expectations of 51.0.
Key Points:
Weaker rises in business activity and new work.
Margins squeezed by sharpest cost inflation since.
Growth projections drop to lowest since July 2016.
Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, noted:
"Business activity in the service sector almost stalled in August as Brexit-related worries escalated, curbing spending by both businesses and consumers. So far this year the services economy has reported its worst performance since 2008, with worrying weakness seen across sectors such as transport, financial services, hotels and restaurants, and business-to-business services.”
"After surveys indicated that both manufacturing and construction remained in deep downturns in August, the lack of any meaningful growth in the service sector raises the likelihood that the UK economy is slipping into recession. The PMI surveys are so far indicating a 0.1% contraction of GDP in the third quarter.”
GBP/USD extended its retreat from two-day tops of 1.2165, now trading near 1.2140 region on downbeat UK Services sector activity numbers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.10 amid Lagarde's testimony, USD weakenss
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, extending its gains. Incoming ECB President Lagarde said there is a need for accommodative monetary policy. The US dollar is on the back foot after weak data.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2150 as chances of hard-Brexit fade
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, already 200 above yesterday's lows. The opposition's victory on Tuesday lowers the chances for a no-deal Brexit. Another busy day awaits lawmakers. Weak Services PMI limits gains.
USD/JPY climbs further beyond 106.00 handle, recovers Tuesday’s slide
Fading safe-haven demand helped the pair to regain some positive traction. US-China trade uncertainties might continue to cap any strong follow-through.
Gold: Drifts back closer to 100-hour SMA key pivotal point
Gold came under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous session's strong up-move to the 1550 region - back closer to multi-year tops set on August 26.
US manufacturing sector: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.