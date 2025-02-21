UK Retail Sales jump 1.7% MoM in January vs. 0.3% expected

- The UK Retail Sales jumped 1.7% MoM in January, a big beat.
- Monthly core Retail Sales for the UK rose 2.1% in January.
- GBP/USD rises toward 1.2700 after strong UK consumer data.
The United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales rebounded 1.7% month-on-month (MoM) in January after falling 0.6% in December, the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Friday. Markets estimated a 0.3% jump in the reported month.
The core Retail Sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, rose sharply by 2.1% MoM, against the previous decline of 0.9% and the expected 0.9% figure.
The annual Retail Sales in the UK grew 1% in January versus December’s 2.8%, while the core Retail Sales increased 1.2% in the same month versus 2.1% previous. Both readings exceeded market expectations.
Market reaction to UK Retail Sales report
GBP/USD is picking up fresh following the upbeat UK data, adding 0.07% on the day to near 1.2675 as of writing.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.10%
|-0.02%
|0.57%
|0.05%
|0.25%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|EUR
|-0.10%
|-0.12%
|0.49%
|-0.05%
|0.15%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|GBP
|0.02%
|0.12%
|0.61%
|0.07%
|0.26%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|JPY
|-0.57%
|-0.49%
|-0.61%
|-0.50%
|-0.32%
|-0.46%
|-0.45%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|0.05%
|-0.07%
|0.50%
|0.18%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-0.15%
|-0.26%
|0.32%
|-0.18%
|-0.12%
|-0.13%
|NZD
|-0.12%
|-0.02%
|-0.14%
|0.46%
|-0.06%
|0.12%
|0.00%
|CHF
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|-0.15%
|0.45%
|-0.07%
|0.13%
|-0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
