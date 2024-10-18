UK Retail Sales climb 0.3% MoM in September vs. -0.3% expected

- The UK Retail Sales rose 0.3% MoM in September, a positive surprise.
- Monthly core Retail Sales for the UK advanced 0.3% in September.
- GBP/USD extends recovery toward 1.3050 after upbeat UK data.
The United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales rose 0.3% over the month in September after rising 1.0% in August, the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Friday. Markets expected a 0.3% decrease in the reported month.
The core Retail Sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, increased by 0.3% MoM, against the previous growth of 1.1% and the estimated -0.3% figure.
The annual Retail Sales in the UK grew 3.9% in September versus August’s 2.3% rise while the core Retail Sales climbed 4.0% in the same month versus 2.2% previous. Both readings outpaced market expectations.
Market reaction to UK Retail Sales report
GBP/USD is picking up fresh bids following the encouraging UK data release, 0.24% higher on the day near 1.3040, as of writing.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.09%
|-0.27%
|-0.24%
|-0.02%
|-0.16%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|EUR
|0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|0.08%
|-0.08%
|0.04%
|0.10%
|GBP
|0.27%
|0.16%
|0.04%
|0.23%
|0.09%
|0.19%
|0.23%
|JPY
|0.24%
|0.13%
|-0.04%
|0.22%
|0.05%
|0.15%
|0.20%
|CAD
|0.02%
|-0.08%
|-0.23%
|-0.22%
|-0.16%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|AUD
|0.16%
|0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|0.16%
|0.10%
|0.14%
|NZD
|0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.19%
|-0.15%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|0.03%
|CHF
|-0.00%
|-0.10%
|-0.23%
|-0.20%
|0.02%
|-0.14%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
