UK Q4 GDP and German IFO data release amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

The release of Germany’s IFO data and UK’s Q4 GDP will be the key market moving economic releases for today’s session according to the research team at Danske Bank.

Key Quotes

“German Ifo expectations fell from 105.5 in December to 103.2 in January and we expect it to decrease further in February to 102.5. Despite the high level in the survey in Q4 16, pointing towards very strong German GDP growth, actual economic activity was 'just' 0.4% q/q in the first release. Overall, optimism about growth prospects for the start of 2017 could be on the decline.”

“In the UK, the second estimate for GDP growth in Q4 is due out, which is somewhat interesting, as the expenditure components such as private consumption and investments in Q4 are included for the first time in this release. While growth continued at the same pace in H2 16 after the EU vote, we think GDP growth will slow down eventually this year.”