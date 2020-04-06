UK public's inflation expectations surge in March - Citi/YouGov survey

The latest survey from Citi bank and polling firm YouGov showed on Monday, the UK households’ inflation expectations in the year ahead rose sharply after the pound slumped due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Key findings

“Inflation expectations for the next 12 months shot up to 3.2% from 2.3% in February, the highest level since August last year.

Unusually, this was despite a sharp reduction in oil prices.

With short-run expectations also contradicting many – including our own – expectations that inflation is now likely to fall, sharp adjustments in inflation expectations may be necessary over the coming months.”