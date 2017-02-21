UK: PSNB data and BoE testimony in focus today – TDS

In view of the analysts at TDS, today we get the UK’s PSNB data for January, the last monthly release ahead of next month’s budget which will be closely watched by investors.

Key Quotes

“But what will likely be more interesting is the BoE testimony to the Treasury Select Committee on the IR, with Carney, Haldane, McCafferty, and Vlieghe all speaking (and Haldane releasing his annual statement). Since the IR was published two weeks ago, we’ve seen downside surprises to wage growth, inflation, and retail sales data, which could build on the IR’s already-dovish tone.”