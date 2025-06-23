UK Preliminary Services PMI rises to 51.3 in June vs. 51.3 expected

- UK Services PMI climbed to 51.3 in June, meeting expectations.
- Manufacturing PMI in the UK improved to 47.7 in June.
- GBP/USD holds minor losses below 1.3450 after UK business PMIs.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improved to 47.7 in June from 46.4 in May. The data better the market forecast of 46.6 in the reported period.
Meanwhile, the Preliminary UK Services Business Activity Index advanced to 51.3 in June versus May’s 50.9 while meeting the expected 51.3 figure.
FX implications
Mixed UK PMIs fail to lift the sentiment around the Pound Sterling, as GBP/USD loses 0.09% on the day at 1.3437, as of writing.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.32%
|-0.26%
|0.44%
|0.08%
|0.16%
|0.40%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|0.32%
|0.04%
|0.81%
|0.41%
|0.44%
|0.74%
|0.28%
|GBP
|0.26%
|-0.04%
|0.81%
|0.37%
|0.40%
|0.70%
|0.24%
|JPY
|-0.44%
|-0.81%
|-0.81%
|-0.37%
|-0.31%
|0.03%
|-0.53%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|-0.41%
|-0.37%
|0.37%
|0.12%
|0.32%
|-0.13%
|AUD
|-0.16%
|-0.44%
|-0.40%
|0.31%
|-0.12%
|0.27%
|-0.17%
|NZD
|-0.40%
|-0.74%
|-0.70%
|-0.03%
|-0.32%
|-0.27%
|-0.45%
|CHF
|0.01%
|-0.28%
|-0.24%
|0.53%
|0.13%
|0.17%
|0.45%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
