UK Preliminary Manufacturing PMI slumps to 32.9 in April, GBP/USD unfazed

  • UK Manufacturing PMI hits record low of 32.9 in April.
  • Services PMI in the UK crashes to 12.3 in April.
  • GBP/USD keeps its recovery mode intact near 1.2350

The UK manufacturing and services sector activities showed a deeper contraction in April, the preliminary report from IHS Markit showed this Thursday. 

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) plunged to a record low of 32.9 in April versus 42.0 expected and 47.8 – March’s final reading.

Meanwhile, the Flash UK Services Business Activity Index for April also came in at a record low of 12.3 versus March’s final readout of 34.5 and 29.0 expected.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, commented on the survey

“The UK economy has been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak in April to a degree far surpassing anything seen in the PMI survey’s 22-year history. Business closures and social distancing measures have caused business activity to collapse at a rate vastly exceeding that seen even during the global financial crisis, confirming fears that GDP will slump to a degree previously thought unimaginable in the second quarter due to measures taken to contain the spread of the virus. "Simple historical comparisons of the PMI with GDP indicate that the April survey reading is consistent with GDP falling at a quarterly rate of approximately 7%. The actual decline in GDP could be even greater, in part because the PMI excludes the vast majority of the selfemployed and the retail sector, which have been especially hard-hit by the COVID-19 containment measures.”

"Record falls in output across both manufacturing and services are being accompanied by job losses on an unprecedented scale, even if furloughed workers are excluded. Pricing power has also collapsed alongside the slump in demand, leading to the largest drop in average prices charged for goods and services ever recorded by the survey.”

FX implications

The slump in the UK Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI did little to keep the GBP bulls at bay, as GBP/USD kept its recovery mode intact around 1.2340. The terrible data were already priced-in by the markets.  

GBP/USD

Today last price 1.2341
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.2334
 
Daily SMA20 1.2403
Daily SMA50 1.2517
Daily SMA100 1.2796
Daily SMA200 1.2655
 
Previous Daily High 1.2386
Previous Daily Low 1.2275
Previous Weekly High 1.2648
Previous Weekly Low 1.2407
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2344
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2317
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2277
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.222
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2166
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2388
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2443
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

