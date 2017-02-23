UK: Politics very much in the air - BBH

Analysts at BBH note that the politics are very much in the air in the UK after the bill to begin negotiating the amputation is making its way through the House of Lords.

Key Quotes

“It is expected to be formally triggered in the next few weeks, with the Malta summit being a likely venue in early March. But the issue today is two by-elections. In particular, a defeat for Labour may embolden another challenge to the party's leadership. Copeland, in Northern England, could be won by the Tories. If so, it would be the first time since 1982 that the government took a seat in a by-election from the opposition. If that were not a sufficient insult, UKIP may take the seat in Stoke-on-Trent. It was one of the strongest Brexit votes.”