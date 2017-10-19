UK PM Theresa May urged EU to create 'new dynamic' in Brexit talks

UK PM Theresa May urged EU to create 'new dynamic' in Brexit talksBy Omkar Godbole
A report from BBC says, "Theresa May has urged EU leaders to create a "dynamic" in Brexit talks that "enables us to move forward together", at a working dinner in Brussels."
Key quotes
Process is progressing "step by step"
I have absolutely no doubt that if we are all focused - and the speech in Florence made a contribution towards that - we can achieve a good result
From my side there are no indications at all that we won't succeed
The "urgent imperative must be that the dynamic you create enables us to move forward together".
