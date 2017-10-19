UK PM Theresa May urged EU to create 'new dynamic' in Brexit talks

A report from BBC says, "Theresa May has urged EU leaders to create a "dynamic" in Brexit talks that "enables us to move forward together", at a working dinner in Brussels."

Key quotes

Process is progressing "step by step"

I have absolutely no doubt that if we are all focused - and the speech in Florence made a contribution towards that - we can achieve a good result

From my side there are no indications at all that we won't succeed

The "urgent imperative must be that the dynamic you create enables us to move forward together".