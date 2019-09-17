UK PM spokesman: PM still believes there is a Brexit deal to be done

Commenting on British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson's cabinet meeting, the PM's spokesman told reporters that Johnson told cabinet he still believes there is a Brexit deal to be done, per Reuters.

"The PM told the cabinet he was confident in the government's arguments for the supreme court case," the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade a tad above the 1.24 mark and posts modest losses on the day. Additionally, the EUR/GBP pair is adding 0.4% at 0.8883 to reflect the modest selling pressure surrounding the British pound.