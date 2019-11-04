UK PM spokesman: Government will not be extending Brexit transition period

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson crossed the wires in the last minutes, reiterating that the government will not be extending the Brexit transition period, as reported by Reuters.

"The government machine must continue to prepare for all legal possibilities on January 31st, including leaving the EU without a deal," the spokesman added.

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2922, down 0.09% on the day. Meanwhile, the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.25% on a daily basis at 0.8640.