UK PM May: no deal on Brexit preferable to a bad deal

UK PM May: no deal on Brexit preferable to a bad dealBy Haresh Menghani
Responding to the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the parliament, the UK PM Theresa May was noted saying that a no deal on Brexit is preferable to a bad deal.
Key quotes:
A rejection of a no deal scenario means accepting any Brexit deal that might hurt economy
Can confirm we're working for best possible Brexit deal but irresponsible of government not to prepare for all scenarios
