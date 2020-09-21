UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM is looking at whether further measures are required

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday that the PM listened carefully to what Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said about the spread of coronavirus and added that he is looking at whether further measures are required. "If that's the case, we will set them out to public," the spokesman noted.

Additional takeaways

"PM and colleagues have been working throughout the weekend on coronavirus response, studying the latest advice."

"PM will work with colleagues to make sure we will respond in most effective way to control the spread of the virus."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 3.35% on the day at 5,805.