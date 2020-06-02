UK PM Johnson's spokesman: No comprise with EU on fisheries and level playing field

The UK won't compromise on key issues such as fisheries and the level playing field in Brexit talks, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spokesman reiterated on Tuesday.

"We have always been clear that there is no question of splitting the difference on the level playing field and fish, we aren't compromising on these because our position on these is fundamental to an independent country," the spokesman said, per Reuters. "Any agreement has to deal with this reality."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower from session highs after these comments and was last seen gaining 0.3% on a daily basis at 1.2532.