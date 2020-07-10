UK PM Johnson: Will announce position on EU vaccine scheme later today

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted on Friday that they will be setting out their position on the European Union's (EU) vaccine scheme later in the day.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the European Commission said that the UK's decision on the vaccine scheme won't influence the EU's negotiations with vaccine makers.

Market reaction

This comment doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. At the moment, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up 0.45% on the day at 6,077 points.