UK PM Johnson to halt further relaxation of lockdown – The Sun

British Prime Minister Johnson will halt planned further relaxations of coronavirus-related lockdown measures, British news outlet The Sun reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the British government said that science advisers do not have confidence that the "R rate" is currently below 1 in the UK.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 5,990 points. Furthermore, the GBP/USD pair was last seen gaining 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.3135.