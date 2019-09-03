UK PM Johnson: There will be no further pointless delay on Brexit

Addressing House of Commons before lawmakers on the rebel bill that aims to block a no-deal Brexit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they will lose all progress if parliament passes the bill.

"There are no circumstances in which I will accept anything like rebel bill," Johnson added. "Enough is enough, the country wants Brexit done. I am confident of getting a deal."

Meanwhile, with conservative MP Dr Phillip Lee defecting, PM Johnson lost the majority and is making it more likely for parliament to approve the rebel bill.

The British pound gathered strength on this development and the GBP/USD pair was testing the 1.21 handle in the last minutes, adding 0.24% on a daily basis.