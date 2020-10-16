UK PM Johnson reportedly set to continue talks, GBP/USD extends recovery

The Times is reporting that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to continue Brexit talks. The media outlet also says that the PM "will not bow to EU demands.."

GBP/USD is extending its gains above 1.2940.

Downing Street was set to announce its verdict following the EU Summit on Thursday, where the bloc's leaders said that it is the UK's turn to make concessions. They also refused to intensify the pace of deliberations.

Pound/dollar dropped on Thursday and has been recovering on Friday. The daily low is 1.2883 and the daily high is 1.2945 at the time of writing.