UK: PM Johnson reportedly doing well in hospital, GBP/USD edges higher

Robert Jenrick, the UK Housing Secretary, has said that he heard that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is doing well. The PM was admitted to hospital late on Sunday as he was unable to shake off symptoms of COVID-19. Johnson had been working in self-isolation since announcing he tested positive in late March.

Jenrick added that the PM will stay in hospital as long as needed, following the advice of doctors. Johnson has been working "incredibly hard" according to his minister, and it will be frustrating for him.

GBP/USD is recovering in response to the news, trading around 1.2280.