UK PM Johnson: Parliament must either stand aside or bring vote of no-confidence

Confirming earlier reports, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called upon opposition parties to call a vote of no-confidence in his government, as reported by Reuters.

"Parliament must either stand aside and get Brexit done or bring a vote of no confidence," Johnson told lawmakers on Wednesday.

The British pound failed to gain traction on these remarks and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2360, losing 1.05% on the day while the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.4% at 0.8856.