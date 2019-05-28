UK PM candidate Gove: Brexit could be reversed altogether if we go for an election before Brexit

British Environment Minister and one of the candidates to become the next Prime Minister, Michael Gove, stated that they had to leave the EU before there was an election, saying that the Conservative Party would be beaten by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"Otherwise we will be punished at the ballot box, Corbyn will be in Number 10 propped up by the SNP, and Brexit may well be reversed altogether," Gove argued, as reported by Reuters.