UK parliament to debate Internal Market Bill amendments on Monday

The British parliament will debate Internal Market Bill amendments on Monday, House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday, per Reuters.

Meanwhile, The Times reported that London and Brussels made significant progress to resolve the remaining issues in trade talks and added that a deal could be announced as early as Friday or over the weekend.

Market reaction

The British pound continues to outperform its major rivals on Thursday. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.62% on the day at 1.3445 and the EUR/GBP pair was losing 0.35% at 0.9030.