UK MHRA may restrict AstraZeneca shot for younger people – Channel 4

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is considering outlining a proposal, which will restrict the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine in younger people over concerns about very rare blood clots, Channel 4 News reported, citing two senior sources.
“Two senior sources have told this programme that while the data is still unclear there are growing arguments to justify offering younger people - below the age of 30 at the very least - a different vaccine,” the media outlet reported.
Recall that the British medical regulator had previously said that the benefits of the vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19 far outweigh any possible risk of blood clots.
Market reaction
Markets ignore the above piece of news, as the risk sentiment recovers in early Asia, reflected by the uptick in the S&P 500 futures.
GBP/USD rises 0.10% on the day, trading at 1.3911, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation above 1.1800, overbought RSI warrants caution
EUR/USD is on the verge of a bull pennant breakout on the 1H chart. The main currency pair rallied hard a day before, benefiting from the improved market mood, which downed the safe-haven US dollar.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3900, seek validation of 200-SMA breakout
GBP/USD stays firm near 12-day top following an upside break of 200-SMA. Resistance line of a two-week-old rising channel guards immediate run-up. Previous resistance line from February 24 adds to the downside filters.
Gold struggles to justify risk-on mood above $1,700
Gold wavers around one-week top, recently on the defensive mode. Markets cheer strong US fundamentals, covid updates and stimulus hopes to welcome traders after a long weekend. Full markets’ reaction to the recently upbeat catalysts, China data will be the key in Asia.
Ripple price seeing light at the end of the tunnel
XRP price has been a wildcard ever since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against two Ripple executives in late 2020. The price bias has been higher after the December crash, and volatility has been pronounced.
RBA Preview: Optimistic but on hold
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting early on Tuesday, although it is widely anticipated to maintain rates at a record low of 0.1% and its commitment to yield-curve control, maintaining the target for the three-year government bond also at 0.1%.