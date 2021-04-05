UK MHRA may restrict AstraZeneca shot for younger people – Channel 4

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is considering outlining a proposal, which will restrict the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine in younger people over concerns about very rare blood clots, Channel 4 News reported, citing two senior sources.

“Two senior sources have told this programme that while the data is still unclear there are growing arguments to justify offering younger people - below the age of 30 at the very least - a different vaccine,” the media outlet reported.

Recall that the British medical regulator had previously said that the benefits of the vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19 far outweigh any possible risk of blood clots.

Market reaction

Markets ignore the above piece of news, as the risk sentiment recovers in early Asia, reflected by the uptick in the S&P 500 futures.

GBP/USD rises 0.10% on the day, trading at 1.3911, as of writing.