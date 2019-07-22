UK: Junior Foreign Minister Duncan quits to push for confidence vote on new PM - BBC

British Junior Foreign Minister Sir Alan Duncan has announced his resignation to push for an emergency vote to test the new Prime Minister's majority, per BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

However, Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow turned down Duncan's request.

"Sir Alan astonished that Bercow has turned his request down, and fears much bigger meltdown after recess when next PM can't hold a majority in the Commons - his critics may reckon he was trying to kill off a Johnson govt before he's even gone to the Palace," Laura Kuenssberg tweeted out.

As of writing, the GBP/USD, which ignored this development, was trading at 1.2475, losing 0.2% on a daily basis.