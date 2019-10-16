UK government sources say there will not be a deal tonight - BBC

BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg tweeted out that she was told by a British government source that there will not be a deal tonight.

"Simply not clear if that means there's no way forward yet or just a case of extending talks into tomorrow cos they need a bit more time - will clarify as soon as have more," Kuenssberg added.

The British Pound weakened modestly against its rivals on these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2822, adding 0.28% on a daily basis.