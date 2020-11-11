UK GDP Preview: Two reasons why the numbers may fail to impress

The United Kingdom will report the preliminary estimate of its Q3 Gross Domestic Product this Thursday at 07:00 GMT and the figure is expected to indicate a nice comeback in the three months to September. The release could trigger some action around GBP crosses but it’s unlikely that it could provide sustainable support to sterling, even if the number beats expectations, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik briefs.
Key quotes
“After falling by 19.8% in Q2, the UK economic growth is foreseen at 15.8% in the three months to September.”
“The GDP is measuring numbers from before the latest lockdown, which means that an economic setback in Q4 will likely revert any possible recovery from the third quarter.”
“Once again, and with a few weeks ahead to the definitive dead-line, Brexit negotiations continue and will extend beyond mid-November. Representatives from the EU and the UK said they could reach a deal, although the key issues still undefined are the same they have been discussing since the year started.”
“The GBP/USD pair could get a boost from upbeat readings and approach the 1.3360 resistance area. On the other hand, a discouraging outcome may see it plummeting towards the 1.3100 level, as negative news will tend to have a larger impact on the pound until a Brexit-deal gets done.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
