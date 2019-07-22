UK Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan resigns, Cable slips further

Reuters reports the latest headlines citing that the UK Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan has resigned from his position.
This comes ahead of Tuesday’s UK Tory leadership outcome, with markets almost certain that hardliner Boris Johnson will become the new British Prime Minister.
The selling interest around the Pound picks up pace on the above headlines, with GBP/USD printing session lows near 1.2470 region.
