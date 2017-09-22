UK: Focus on PM May’s speech in Florence - TDS

UK: Focus on PM May’s speech in Florence - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS point out that UK Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on Brexit at 2:15pm BST in Florence and will be a key event for today’s session.
Key Quotes
“Early reports suggest May will offer that the UK will continue to make its regular contributions to the EU budget for an additional two years through a transition period, in exchange for access to the single market. However, that's only one small part of the financial issues that need to be sorted out, and doesn't get into the murkier issues of long-term assets and liabilities.”
“May is also reportedly going to repeat that the UK wants its own bespoke trade deal with the EU post-Brexit, ruling out a copy/paste of the Canada-EU deal or an EEA-style agreement. We'll be watching for the response from Barnier and other key EU figures to see if May's speech has enough content to help to move forward the Brexit negotiations, with the next round starting up again next week.”
