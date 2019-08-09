In response to the disappointing UK growth numbers, the UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid said the fundamentals of the UK economy were strong.

Further Comments:

Govt is determined to provide certainty on Brexit.

Challenging period across the global economy.

Wages are growing, employment is at a record high and we’re forecast to grow faster than Germany, Italy and Japan this year.

The sharp recovery in GBP/USD from the UK GDP driven drop, lost legs near 1.2120 region, with the price currently hovering near 1.2100 mark.