In response to the disappointing UK growth numbers, the UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid said the fundamentals of the UK economy were strong.
Further Comments:
Govt is determined to provide certainty on Brexit.
Challenging period across the global economy.
Wages are growing, employment is at a record high and we’re forecast to grow faster than Germany, Italy and Japan this year.
The sharp recovery in GBP/USD from the UK GDP driven drop, lost legs near 1.2120 region, with the price currently hovering near 1.2100 mark.
