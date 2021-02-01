UK Final Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 54.1 in Jan, GBP/USD unfazed

The UK manufacturing sector activity improved more-than-expected in the month of January, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised higher to 54.1 in January versus 52.9 expected and 52.9 first readout.
Despite the upward revision, the figure came in at a three-month low.
Key points
Supply-chains stretched by Brexit and COVID restrictions.
Input cost and selling price inflation both accelerate.
Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, commented on the survey
“Whereas many countries are seeing manufacturers provide a much-needed support to economic growth as the service sector is hit by COVID-19, the UK’s manufacturing sector has come close to stalling. A mixture of harsher COVID-19 restrictions and Brexit led to near-record supply-chain disruptions, lower exports and increased costs. The impact was felt most at consumer goods producers, who reported steep falls in output and new orders. There were also early signs that smaller companies were being hit harder by the tougher operating environment than medium- and larger-scale producers.”
"The hope is that the current constraints will start to ease once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, vaccines are rolled out and ports, suppliers and manufacturers adapt to the new trading environment post-Brexit. If so, supply, demand and production bottlenecks should slowly work through the system and growth will not be knocked too far off course through 2021. However, there is no swift end in sight to these headwinds, and the longer the current circumstances remain the greater the potential damage to the sector and its suppliers.”
GBP/USD reaction
The GBP bulls were unimpressed by the upbeat UK Final Manufacturing PMI, as GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3750, having hit a daily high of 1.3758.
The spot was last seen trading at 1.3740, up 0.30% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as the US dollar makes a comeback
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.2100, hit by broad-based US dollar comeback. The ECB downplaying rate cut odds and upbeat Eurozone Final Manufacturing PMI fail to lift the euro. Seasonality favors strength in the US dollar in February.
GBP/USD bounces towards 1.3750 on upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3750, benefiting from the risk-on market mood and upbeat UK Final Manufacturing PMI. Easing UK-EU vaccine tensions and Biden’s call to Republicans for fiscal stimulus lift risk sentiment. Focus shifts to US ISM.
Silver: XAG/USD rallies hard to eight-year highs at $30, more gains in the offing
XAG/USD tested the $30 mark for the first time in eight years. Bulls remain in control amid the retail-trade frenzy. $32.25 next in sight for buyers amid bullish monthly RSI
Here is how stablecoins on-chain activity can help time Bitcoin price action
Bitcoin price action has been ambiguous for a long time. However, with the introduction of multiple on-chain metrics, traders and investors can now understand why Bitcoin makes certain moves.
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.