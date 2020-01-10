UK employers hired more permanent staff for the first time in a year

As per the latest figures from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC), shared via Reuters, British employers are increasing permanent staff for the first time in a year. The REC’s permanent staff placement index rose to 51.9 in December from 48.8 in November, the highest since December 2018.

Following the release, REC chief executive Neil Carberry said, "with a new government in place and the path ahead looking more predictable, some businesses have decided that they have waited long enough.”

While the news may have a little impact in an otherwise scenario, GBP/USD pair’s declines during the previous day make it help the cable’s currency pullback to 1.3080.