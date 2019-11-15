UK election: PM Johnson's Conservatives widen the lead

According to a Panelbase poll published on Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Paty widened the gap with the Labour Party to 13 points this week, as reported by Reuters.

Panelbase sees the Conservative Party getting 43%, 3 points higher than the 40% announced last week, while Labour stays unchanged at 30%.

The British pound's reaction to the poll was muted with the GBP/USD pair clinging to small daily gains above the 1.2900 handle and remaining on track to end the week modestly higher.